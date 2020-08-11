Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Drops By 77.3%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 372.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHPYF remained flat at $$5.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pushpay from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payments, and administration solutions, which enables its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

