Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Drops By 78.7%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the January 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTNDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.