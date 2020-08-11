Sierra Wireless Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 299 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

SWIR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $473.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.43. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

