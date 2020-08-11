Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.19% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

