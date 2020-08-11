Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Boosted by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 3.5% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. 18,121,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,530. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.