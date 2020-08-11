Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 990 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 137.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $658.32. 5,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,546 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,703. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

