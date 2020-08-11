Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,980 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $329.24. 20,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,449. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.70. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,918 shares of company stock worth $169,104,158 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

