South Street Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PEP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.98. 3,051,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

