South Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for 0.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 17.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NiSource by 157.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 14.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

