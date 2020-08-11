South Street Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $221.25.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.