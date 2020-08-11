South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 11,879,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,579,420. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

