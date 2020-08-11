SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,005,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,436,667. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

