SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,022,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,234,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

