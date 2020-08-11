SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,401,000 after buying an additional 289,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 313,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 854,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $97.75. 604,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

