SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $44.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

