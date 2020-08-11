Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,166 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

SPLK traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.90. 1,675,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,761 shares of company stock worth $16,056,689. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

