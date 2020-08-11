Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Releases Earnings Results

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

SRLP opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.30. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc acquired 723,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,023,771.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

