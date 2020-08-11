Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $153.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Shares of SQ opened at $147.22 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 237.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

