Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $309.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.29. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $379,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $478,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $26,981,386. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,342 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $12,437,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,310,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

