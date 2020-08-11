Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 40,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,601,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,531. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

