Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Raised to $68.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

