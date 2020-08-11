Sterling Construction Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,279 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,939% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,332. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 410,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 91.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

