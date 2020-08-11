SVA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 170.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after buying an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.44. 2,271,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,119. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.