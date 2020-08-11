SVA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 785 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.23. 681,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,313. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $308.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

