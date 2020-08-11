SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782,509 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.

