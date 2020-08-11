SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,323 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,246,000 after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $6.41 on Monday, reaching $189.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

