SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.41. 35,797,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,038,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.