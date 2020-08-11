SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,630 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,954 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.67 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

