SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after buying an additional 187,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,016.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after buying an additional 145,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $227.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

