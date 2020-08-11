SVA Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,809,000 after purchasing an additional 183,796 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hasbro by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 787,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

