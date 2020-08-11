SVA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,900. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

