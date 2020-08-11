SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,462 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.31. 58,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.