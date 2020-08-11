SVA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,390,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 274,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,140 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,321 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

