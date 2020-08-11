SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.12. 2,783,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,830. The company has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day moving average is $189.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

