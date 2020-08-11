SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,012 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 704,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,380. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.