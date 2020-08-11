SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $55.01. 2,002,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,719. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

