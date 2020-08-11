SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $3.92 on Monday, hitting $186.85. 3,359,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,726. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.