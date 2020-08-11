SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 47,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

ADI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.76. 3,412,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

