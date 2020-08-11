SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.96. 483,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

