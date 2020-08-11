SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,994,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,456,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,104,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 671,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 194,523 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,893. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77.

