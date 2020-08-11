SVA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after buying an additional 556,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.07. 552,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,511. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

