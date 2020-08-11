SVA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in WEX by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

WEX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,135. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,440. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

