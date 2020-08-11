swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,503 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.13. 13,611,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $631.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $155.54 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $215.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

