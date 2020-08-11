Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-3.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.47-4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.38 EPS.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Insiders have sold 19,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

