SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,353. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

