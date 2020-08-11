T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

