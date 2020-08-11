T-Mobile Us’ (TMUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $135.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of T-Mobile Us from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,034,000 after purchasing an additional 993,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 914,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.