Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 1.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 221,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

