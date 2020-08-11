Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 986,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

