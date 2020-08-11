TD Securities Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $53.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE:STN opened at $32.88 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stantec by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 67,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stantec by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.